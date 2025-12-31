Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday met in Florida with leaders of the evangelical community.

During the meeting, Christian church and university heads congratulated the Prime Minister on his successful meeting with President Trump, praised his steadfast position, and commended the determined decisions he made throughout the war.

At the start of the meeting, Prime Minister Netanyahu spoke about the historical partnership between Christian Zionism and Jewish Zionism. “It’s hard for me to conceive of the emergence of the Jewish state, the re-emergence of the Jewish state, without the support of Christian Zionists in the United States,” he stated, describing the relationship as “an enormous partnership.”

Turning to the long-standing ties between Israel and its Christian supporters, Netanyahu told the participants, “We have no better friends,” adding that they have stood by Israel “through thick and thin.” He noted that Israel has fought what he described as a “seven-front war” and said that while Israel has emerged victorious in many ways, there is also “an eighth front,” focused on “the hearts and minds of people, especially young people in the West.”

“This is not just Israel’s battle,” Netanyahu said. “I think it’s our common Judeo-Christian civilization’s battle.” He warned that the struggle affects Israel, the US, their alliance, and “the future of Western civilization.”

Addressing the ideological struggle, the Prime Minister emphasized that “faith should speak its voice, and terrorism should be confronted, not understood, confronted and defeated.” He pointed to radical Shiite and Sunni Islamic forces, including the Iranian-led axis and the Muslim Brotherhood, as leading the battle against Israel and Judeo-Christian tradition.

Netanyahu also addressed the persecution of Christians in several countries across the Middle East and beyond, including Syria, Lebanon, Nigeria, and Turkey. He stressed that Israel is the one country that “protects the Christian community, enables it to grow, defends it, and makes sure that it thrives.”

He described Israel’s efforts to advance cooperation among countries that support Christian communities worldwide as “a main part of our agenda,” adding that the initiative will continue “with greater force and greater might in this coming year.”

Netanyahu concluded the meeting by wishing the participants a belated Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. “May it be a year of prosperity, peace and security for all of us,” he said, “but especially for the Christian communities around the world.”