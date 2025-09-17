Wisconsin lawmakers are deliberating on a resolution that would formally adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism, a critical step that would enshrine the definition into state law, JNS reported on Tuesday.

This legislative action, if passed, would mandate that state and local government bodies utilize the IHRA definition when addressing cases of discrimination and determining subsequent disciplinary measures.

The move comes as a response to the disturbing global rise in antisemitic rhetoric, violence, and harassment. A letter from the Jewish Community Relations Council (JCRC) of the Milwaukee Jewish Federation emphasized the urgency of this measure.

“In the last 18 months, the world has witnessed a disturbing and unprecedented surge in antisemitic rhetoric, violence and harassment,” the JCRC wrote. The organization lauded the IHRA definition as an essential tool in the fight against this burgeoning hatred, stating, “The IHRA working definition of antisemitism has emerged as a vital tool in this fight.”

The IHRA working definition offers a comprehensive description of antisemitism in its various forms, including hatred and discrimination against Jews, Holocaust denial and, sometimes controversially, the way antisemitism relates to the ways criticism of Israel is expressed.

Wisconsin would join a growing list of states taking a firm stance against antisemitism. Currently, 37 states and Washington, D.C., have already adopted or endorsed the IHRA definition, recognizing its importance in providing a clear and actionable framework for identifying and combating Jew-hatred.

Countries to have adopted the definition include Canada , Germany , Britain , Austria, Romania , the Czech Republic and Bulgaria .