A US Senate committee has opened an investigation into New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s administration, citing “serious concerns" over his decision to rescind executive orders related to antisemitism and boycotts of Israel, The New York Post reported.

Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee Chairman Bill Cassidy wrote to Mamdani on Wednesday, warning that the move could undermine enforcement of civil rights laws and potentially jeopardize $2.2 billion in federal funding for the city’s Department of Education.

“Antisemitism is not an abstract concern in New York City; it is a lived reality for millions of students and residents, and its consequences are very serious," Cassidy wrote in the letter reviewed by The Post. He said decisions that “weaken established safeguards for Jewish students in New York and are out of alignment with federal executive orders warrant careful scrutiny."

“Jewish students deserve clear assurance that their safety and civil rights will not be compromised by your administration’s actions," he added.

Mamdani, already under fire for his anti-Israel stance, caused an uproar on his first day in office when he cancelled executive orders related to Israel, which were issued by his predecessor, Eric Adams.

The move cancelled an order signed by Adams in June of 2025 formally recognizing the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism.

Another executive order which was cancelled prohibited mayoral appointees and agency staff from boycotting and disinvesting from Israel.

Mamdani has previously called Israel an apartheid state and supported the Boycott, Divestment and Sanction (BDS) movement. Cassidy pushed back on Mamdani’s criticism of the IHRA definition, writing that “many governments, international institutions, universities, NGOs, and private organizations widely recognize and encourage use of this definition."

Cassidy warned that the city’s eligibility for federal education funding depends on compliance with civil rights laws and relevant executive orders. He asked Mamdani to explain how his administration plans to “combat antisemitism at schools" and “protect Jewish students," and to provide any alternative definition of antisemitism the city intends to adopt.

He also asked whether the administration consulted with federal agencies about the funding implications of rescinding the IHRA-related order and requested clarification on Mamdani’s stance on the BDS movement.

Cassidy said Mamdani’s response is expected by Feb. 19. Representatives for the mayor did not immediately comment.

Antisemitism and hate crimes targeting Jews remain a major concern in New York City. According to the Police Department, antisemitic incidents accounted for 57 percent of all hate crimes reported in 2025, despite Jews making up about 10 percent of the city’s population.

According to newly released data by the NYPD, antisemitic hate crimes in New York City rose 182% year over year in January 2026.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force investigated 31 antisemitic hate crimes last month, compared to 11 in January 2025, and "accounted for more than half of all the hate crime incidents in January," the NYPD stated.