The military court on Thursday handed a life sentence to one of the terrorists involved in the murder of Yehuda Dimentman in a shooting attack.

In addition to the prison sentence, the court imposed unprecedented compensation on the terrorist, totaling over 2.3 million NIS - 2.2 million NIS for Yehuda's widow, Atia, and an additional 130,000 NIS for his friends who were injured in the attack.

In the December 2021 terror attack, the terrorist and his accomplices ambushed the vehicle in which Yehuda Dimentman was traveling with his friends from the Homesh Yeshiva. They opened fire at point-blank range on the vehicle, killing Yehuda and injuring his friends. According to the indictment, the terrorists planned to kidnap the body and bury it along a path near the village of Burqa.

In the ruling, the judge wrote: "My heart goes out to the family of Yehuda, of blessed memory, to his parents, his widow Atia, and his son, little David, who did not have the chance to call him 'Dad' and will no longer enjoy his warm embrace, his joy, and his generosity. Yehuda's life was cut short in the murderous attack carried out by the defendant and his accomplices, leaving behind a devoted, warm, and loving family. The deep pain and longing for him will remain with them for the rest of their lives."

Attorney Haim Bleicher from the "Honenu" organization, which has been working with the family, praised the amount of compensation but called for harsher sentencing: "The life sentence given to the terrorist is subject to the current legal situation in the military courts. We believe that the death penalty should be applied to all terrorist murderers or anyone who has attempted to murder Jews, and we expect future rulings in the courts to lean in this direction."