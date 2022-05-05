ההורים השכולים נחסמו במשך 4 שעות נחסמו בדרך למקום הרצח ישיבת חומש

At the close of Memorial Day and the start of Independence Day, on Wednesday evening, the parents of Yehuda Dimentman, who was murdered as he left the settlement of Homesh five months ago, traveled to the spot where he was gunned down as a fitting place to mark the occasion and in order to join the Independence Day festivities of the Homesh yeshiva.

Despite having secured the promise of security forces that they would be permitted to proceed to the site, when the Dimentmans arrived, they were prevented from passing the barrier leading to Homesh. Determined to reach the site, the bereaved parents spent the evening at the barrier.

However, when the students at the yeshiva discovered that Yehuda Dimentman's parents were at the barrier, they went out to greet them and held an impromptu celebration right there.

Later in the evening, Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council, also arrived. Finally, after four hours of waiting, the family was permitted to pass the barrier and reach "Yehuda's junction," where their son was murdered. There, together with ten men, Yehuda's father recited Kaddish, the mourner's prayer.

"Rabbi Dimentman called to tell us that he was being held up at the barrier," Shmuel Vendi, the director of the Homesh yeshiva related. "Everyone was overcome with emotion. For the past five months, we have been the emissaries of the Jewish people and of the Dimentman family here in Homesh. Together, we are maintaining the struggle for Homesh.

"Independence Day, which marks the day when the Jewish people again took control of our land, is a fitting day to come to Homesh and continue to strengthen the connection between the Jewish people and the Land," he added.