A sentencing hearing was held today at the Samaria military court for one of the terrorists who murdered Yehuda Dimentman in a shooting attack near Homesh about four years ago.

Yehuda's family attended the hearing and demanded that the court impose the death penalty on the terrorist.

The terrorists ambushed the car in which Dimentman was traveling with his friends to the Homesh yeshiva and fired at them at point-blank range. Yehuda was murdered and his friends were wounded. The Dimentman family is represented by attorney Chaim Bleicher, director of the Victims of Terror Department at the Honenu organization.

Yehuda's father, Rabbi Mordechai Dimentman, said, "Tonight marks four years since Yehuda's murder. We hope the court will see justice and carry out the Bible's command to 'purge the evil from among you.' Yehuda was murdered to deter the people of Israel, the balancing response will be if we impose the proper capital punishment possible and thus there will be deterrence."

He added, "We are glad these days to see Homesh developing together with all the communities of northern Samaria, and this is truly our consolation. When Yehuda was murdered we said that in the building of Homesh and northern Samaria we would find comfort, and indeed northern Samaria is awakening and returning to our full and absolute ownership, and with God's help many more homes and communities will be built there."

Rabbi Ze'ev Elek, the father of Atiya, Yehuda's widow, said, "The terrorists deserve the death penalty and if it is not given then they should receive life imprisonment with no possibility of release. Thank God we have heroes, Homesh is expanding together through Yehuda's strength."

Attorney Chaim Bleicher said, "We requested that the terrorist be given the maximum sentence and the highest compensation payment. The State of Israel must intensify the fight against terror and expel the entire community of the terrorists and their supporters from the country."