A Jewish family was followed and harassed by a woman who punched the family's father after shouting that she was going to "kill all the Jews," the New York Post reported.

Isharae Summers, 35, is accused of following and stalking the young couple and their small children in Brooklyn on Friday night, during the Sabbath. She shouted abusive and antisemitic comments, including “I’m going to choke you" and “I’m going to kill all the Jews."

After following them for a while, Summers allegedly sucker-punched the father, who is 26, and struck him in the head and chest, leaving him lightly injured.

Summers was charged with assault and multiple counts of aggravated harassment as a hate crime.

Last week, the NYPD released data showing that Jews were targeted in hate crimes more than all other groups combined in New York City last year.

Police recorded 330 antisemitic incidents out of 576 total suspected hate crimes in 2025. The incidents accounted for 57% of all hate crimes reported to police and amounted to a suspected anti‑Jewish incident every 26 hours. Jews make up roughly 10% of the city’s population.

According to the data, there were 25 incidents targeting Asians, 45 against Black people, eight against Hispanic people, 30 Islamophobic incidents, 11 against white people, 28 based on gender, 16 against unspecified ethnicities, and 31 targeting unspecified religious groups.

Antisemitic incidents were more than six times higher than the next most‑targeted category - the 52 attacks motivated by sexual orientation.

The 2025 antisemitic incident total reflects a slight 3% decrease from the previous year, when 339 anti‑Jewish incidents were reported. Overall hate crimes across all groups fell by 12% compared to 2024.

While antisemitic incidents surged in New York following Hamas’s October 2023 attack on Israel, Jews were already being targeted far more than any other group. The incidents range from physical assaults to vandalism and harassment.