US Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) met with the Defense Minister of Saudi Arabia, Khalid bin Salman

“Over the years, I have developed a strong working relationship with Saudi Arabia. I know President Trump is a strong admirer of the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. I have seen the changes the Crown Prince has embraced and I have been impressed," Senator Graham stated.

“The goal of October 7 was to stop the region from moving toward the light. Iran and Hamas want to go back toward the darkness," he said. “Saudi Arabia is saying things I don’t agree with right now. But after meeting Minister of Defense Khalid bin Salman, the Crown Prince’s brother, and talking yesterday with the Saudi foreign minister, I am convinced that Saudi Arabia believes the best thing for the region is economic growth and prosperity."

“Saudi Arabia wants to be a destination of choice in the future, so that people around the world to come visit what I think is an incredible country. Saudi Arabia wants to be one of the dominant forces in AI, which means the best and brightest minds will come. I am convinced that this is still the goal of the Crown Prince and the Kingdom.

“Caving into radical forces that would march the region back to endless darkness is in no one’s interest.

“I appreciate what Saudi Arabia is trying to do in Syria. They have openly said they are the friend of both the Syrian government and the Kurdish people. The attitude of seeking compromise rather than destruction, hopefully, will win the day.

“My engagement with Saudi Arabia over the past two days has given me a sense of confidence that the Kingdom -- while it has its own interests -- is on a path toward the light, not the darkness.

“I look forward to visiting Saudi Arabia again soon," Sen. Graham concluded.