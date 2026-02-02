The Trump administration has conveyed to Iran through several channels that it is open to a meeting to negotiate a deal, a senior US official told Axios on Sunday.

The diplomatic effort comes as President Donald Trump has ordered a major military buildup in the Gulf, increasing concerns over whether talks can prevent a US strike on Iran and a wider regional conflict.

According to regional sources, Turkey, Egypt and Qatar are working to arrange a meeting in Ankara later this week between White House envoy Steve Witkoff and senior Iranian officials.

"It is moving. We are doing our best," an official from one of the countries told Axios. A second US official confirmed that such a meeting could take place in Turkey this week.

The three countries that helped the Trump administration broker the Gaza ceasefire are now pushing for US-Iran negotiations to avert a regional war, the report noted. White House officials say Trump has not made a final decision on a strike and remains open to diplomacy. US officials add that Trump's recent comments about negotiations are not a bluff, but Washington does not know whether Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei will allow his diplomats to pursue a deal acceptable to the United States.

Behind the scenes, Qatar, Egypt and Turkey have been speaking with both sides and coordinating their efforts, sources told Axios.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told CNN on Sunday that "friendly countries" are working to build confidence between Washington and Tehran, describing these efforts as "fruitful."

He added, "I see the possibility of another talk if the US negotiations team follows what President Trump said: to come to a fair and equitable deal to ensure there are no nuclear weapons."

The report comes a day after Trump told reporters on Air Force One on Saturday night, "I hope they negotiate something that is acceptable. … They can negotiate a deal that would be satisfactory, no nuclear weapons. etc. They should do that. I don't know that they will. But they are talking to us. Seriously talking to us."

In a speech Sunday in Tehran, Khamenei accused the United States of seeking to "devour" Iran and seize its oil, gas and minerals. "The Americans should know if they start a war, this time it will be a regional war," he said. He made no reference to negotiations.