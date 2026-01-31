The IDF on Saturday struck and eliminated a terrorist who took part in attempts to reestablish Hezbollah terror infrastructure in the Markaba area in southern Lebanon.

"The terrorist’s activities constituted a violation of the ceasefire understandings between Israel and Lebanon," the IDF noted.

"The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat to the State of Israel."

On Friday, the IDF struck infrastructure sites and engineering vehicles used by Hezbollah terrorists in attempts to reestablish the terror organizations' infrastructure in the Mazraat al-Daoudiya area in southern Lebanon, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit announced.

It noted that the presence of these infrastructure sites and the engineering vehicles in the area, as well as Hezbollah's use of them for rebuilding terror infrastructure sites in Lebanon, constitute a violation of the ceasefire understandings between Israel and Lebanon.

“The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat to the State of Israel and to prevent Hezbollah's reestablishment," the statement said.