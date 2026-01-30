Hezbollah's logistical array in southern Lebanon IDF Spokesperson's Unit

The IDF on Friday struck infrastructure sites and engineering vehicles used by Hezbollah terrorists in attempts to reestablish the terror organizations' infrastructure in the Mazraat al-Daoudiya area in southern Lebanon, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit announced.

It noted that the presence of these infrastructure sites and the engineering vehicles in the area, as well as Hezbollah's use of them for rebuilding terror infrastructure sites in Lebanon, constitute a violation of the ceasefire understandings between Israel and Lebanon.

“The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat to the State of Israel and to prevent Hezbollah's reestablishment," the statement said.

