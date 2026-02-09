The Head of Standards at the Ministry of Economy and Industry and the Director of the Vehicle Division at the Ministry of Transport and Road Safety issued an urgent warning today (Monday) regarding the use of "car safety seats" (restraint devices) in strollers from the brands Angels and MeiLY.

"To ensure children's safety, consumers who purchased these products are urged to immediately stop using these models as car safety seats," the warning stated.

The strollers, which combine car safety seats (restraint devices), are model G308, produced in China and marketed in Israel under two brand names:

Angels 4-position baby stroller

MeiLY 4-in-1 stroller

"The products were imported as strollers but were also marketed as car safety seats despite not being approved as such in accordance with import regulations and traffic laws. The seats are intended for infants from birth, and failure to meet safety requirements could pose a serious risk of injury," the warning added.