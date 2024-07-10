Israel's Health Ministry has warned the public not to consume tahini products from the KARAWAN brand, after salmonella was found in samples.

The Ministry also found that the brand's products were brought into Israel illegally, such that neither the conditions of their manufacture nor their safety standards have been properly supervised

The Health Ministry noted that the bacteria was discovered in the "KARAWAN kosher tahini" products, "during routine inspection and sampling from the various marketing processes."

The affected products, sold under the name "KARAWAN Kosher Tahini," are sold by the KARAWAN brand, manufacturer code 2442, in 950g packages. They carry a manufacture date of April 1, 2024, and a best-before date of May 1, 2025.

Salmonella can cause diarrhea and fever, and can be especially dangerous to at-risk populations such as pregnant women, small children, the elderly, and the chronically ill.