Israel's Economy and Industry Ministry has warned against use of a plastic crib-playpen product.

The product in question is the "Luly" model produced by the Israeli "Super Baby," company.

According to Igor Doskalovich, the official charged with ensuring standards are met, the product does not meet the official Israeli safety standards, and presents a danger to infants. Examination of the product revealed:

1. The spaces between the playpen's parts are wide enough to cause parts of the infant's body to become trapped between them.

2. When under a heavy load, some of the product's parts come apart, which could cause injury or cause the infant to become trapped.

3. The height of the rail is lower than required, and could cause infants to fall out of the product.

4. The product does not include an instruction manual explaining how to use the playpen.

Doskalovich has requested that anyone who owns this product cease using it as a playpen. However, it may still be used as a crib for infants who are unable to sit or stand on their own.

"The standards administration in the Economy and Industry Ministry will conduct additional tests for other products for which there are official standards," the Ministry said. "Manufacturers or importers who do not meet the standards requirements will face administrative and criminal sanctions."