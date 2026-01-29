תיעוד חדש מהפיגוע בעמקים ללא קרדיט

The Northern District Prosecutor's Office will file at the Nazareth District Court a serious indictment Thursday against terrorist Ahmad Abu al-Roub, a 34-year-old resident of Qabatiya in northern Samaria.

The indictment follows a terror attack last month in which Abu al-Roub murdered two Israelis and injured three others.

It charges him with two counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder.

According to the findings of a Shabak (Israel Security Agency) and Israel Police investigation, Abu al-Roub infiltrated Israel through a breach in the fence near Jerusalem a few days before the attack, and was employed in the construction industry by a 45-year-old resident of Arraba.

On the day of the attack, he went with his employer and another resident to Kibbutz Mesilot, where he worked in plastering for 650-700 NIS per day.

At some point, the terrorist took a knife and screwdriver from the construction site, stole his employer's car, and began his killing spree. He first drove to Beit She'an, where he rammed and killed 68-year-old Shimshon Mordechai and lightly injured a 16-year-old boy.

He then continued to the Tel Yosef Junction, where he stabbed 18-year-old Aviv Maor to death after attempting to attack other young people.

From the junction, he continued to Afula, where he rammed a 37-year-old pedestrian, causing him moderate to severe injuries. A passerby who noticed what was happening engaged and neutralized the terrorist.

Meanwhile, additional indictments were filed against two of Abu al-Roub's brothers, who were staying in Israel illegally, as well as against his employer, a resident of Arraba, who employed him in violation of the law.