תיעוד מקבאטיה: צה"ל אטם את בית המחבל שביצע את הפיגוע בצפון צילום: דובר צה"ל

IDF forces overnight (Sunday) completed the sealing of the home of the terrorist who carried out the brutal attack in northern Israel, in accordance with authorization from the Commander of the Central Command, Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth.

In the attack, Aviv Maor (19), from Ein Harod, and Samson Madarachi, 68, from Beit She’an, were murdered.

The killing spree lasted approximately 50 minutes, during which two additional people were wounded-one moderately and one lightly. The attack was carried out by an illegal Palestinian Arab infiltrator from Qabatiya named Ahmed Abu al-Roub (34), who was ultimately neutralized at the entrance to Afula; his condition was defined as moderate.

At the same time, the Paratroopers Reconnaissance Unit, the Duvdevan Unit, the Shin Bet, Border Police, and the Israel Prison Service’s Metzada Unit operated in the village, arresting several suspects involved in terrorist activity, while dozens of additional suspects were questioned on site. Qabatiya remains under an ongoing curfew imposed by security forces, aimed at preventing further terrorist activity and ensuring order and security in the area.

Defense Minister Israel Katz commented on the IDF’s activity, saying: “The IDF is operating forcefully against terrorist hubs in the village of Qabatiya, from which the murderous terrorist who carried out Friday’s severe attack emerged, alongside a full closure and encirclement of the village. We will continue to pursue an uncompromising offensive policy against Palestinian terrorism in the terror camps of northern Samaria and throughout Judea and Samaria. Those who provide backing and shelter for terrorism will pay the full price.”

Last night, Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir instructed the reinforcement of forces in Central Command alongside continued offensive activity, including encirclement, curfews, and a manhunt for terrorist operatives in the Qabatiya area. He also ordered the completion of the sealing of the terrorist’s home and the finalization of procedures for its demolition.

Zamir further directed a systemic effort to tighten coordination among security bodies to comprehensively address the phenomenon of illegal residents.

“This period is characterized by lone attackers and individuals staying illegally in the area. Enforcement against those who transport and employ them must be strengthened and improved. At the same time, we must continue to enhance our capabilities to identify and thwart these attackers. Even now, IDF forces are operating with determination to counter terrorism. Our primary objective is clear - to continue preventing and stopping terrorism before it materializes,” the Chief of Staff said.