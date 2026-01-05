תיעוד מקבאטיה: צה"ל אטם את בית המחבל שביצע את הפיגוע בצפון צילום: דובר צה"ל

The IDF announced the confiscation and demolition of the home of terrorist Ahmed Abd al-Rahim Muhammad Abu Al-Rob, who murdered Mordechai Shimshon and Aviv Maor in the north.

The terrorist's family received notification of the demolition after the house was sealed off about a week ago.

Following the attack, a special operation was held last week to arrest terrorists and other terror suspects in Qabatia, from where the terrorist came.

The paratrooper patrol, Duvdevan unit, Shin Bet, Border Police, and Prison Service's Masada unit took part in the special operation.