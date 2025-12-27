Former National Security Minister Avigdor Kahalani addressed the phenomenon of illegal Palestinian Authority (PA) residents from Judea and Samaria breaching the security fence, noting that, "the State of Israel has decided not to deal with the problem."

In an interview with Kan Reshet Bet, he suggested "taking all the refugee camps and flattening them."

The "refugee camps" no longer house refugees, and often have running water and electricity. They are called "camps" due to how they were founded.

Kahalani also clarified that he does not seek to expel Palestinian Authority residents, but rather to transfer them to Area A in Judea and Samaria, which is under full PA control. He also proposed offering economic incentives to illegal residents in order to ease military operations.

According to him, the camps constitute “a Palestinian symbol that must be dismantled,” and their dismantling would make things easier for IDF forces and reduce risks to soldiers’ lives.

Kahalani's remarks follow the deadly Friday afternoon terror attack in northern Israel, in which two civilians, 19-year-old Aviv Maor and 69-year-old Shimshon Mordechai, were murdered. A 16-year-old boy was injured in the attack.

The attack began in Beit She’an, where the terrorist rammed a 16-year-old boy who was lightly injured, and then rammed and killed Mordechai. The terrorist then continued to the Tel Yosef Junction, where he stabbed Maor to death, and finally at the Ma’onot Junction rammed a 37-year-old man who was moderately injured. The terrorist, Ahmad Abu al-Roub, 37, from the city of Qabatiya, an illegal infiltrator, was neutralized by an armed civilian.