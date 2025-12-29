A funeral was held on Monday at Kibbutz Ein Harod Ihud for 19-year-old Aviv Maor, who was murdered in the combined stabbing and shooting attack in northern Israel on Friday.

Tal, Aviv's father, lamented: "Our Aviv, our baby, our sun, how can we continue living without you? Your smile, laughter, and humor. All the help and generosity, and the playful green gaze. What will Nitzi and Ito do without you?"

Boaz Ohana, the secretary of Ein Harod Ihud, eulogized her: "The weather today is like life in this land. The heavens weep with us. You went before your time. Once in a while, the sun peeks out, and a rainbow appears; we still have hope, and we still have a chance."

He addressed the bereaved family: "Dearest Maor family, Einat, Tal, Nitzan and Itai, Miriam and Sasi, Ton, Raz, Limor, Bar, the children, and extended family. The hour is late, night will soon fall, soon there will be a different spirit, and suddenly, the leaves will come together, and the earth and heaven will silently change face."

"Aviv, a spring (aviv in Hebrew) flower that was picked in the middle of winter. A loving Aviv, a girl of nature, lover of man and animal, full of endless compassion and giving," he continued and described Aviv as "talented, a girl of light and love - a bouquet of spring flowers, in winter. The heart hurts and refuses to believe the loss and missed opportunity."

"How will we be consoled? May you not know more sorrow, and yet the here is so present, and the loss is so heavy," he added. "May this place comfort you. I hope we will find real comfort in this place. In the fields of the Jezreel Valley that stretch to the horizon. In the places you loved eagerly. On the paths of the kibbutz, in the friends who surround you, and all of us. In your home and family. In the community and the kibbutz. We should know how to comfort and embrace, and to simply stay and be with you at your side."

He concluded his remarks: “The hour is already late, yet the circle has not closed. Grant the rain only in its season, and in the spring scatter flowers for us. Rest in peace in your final repose, daughter of Ein Harod, precious spring flower. May your memory be a blessing. We strengthen and love.”