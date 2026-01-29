The Consulate General of Israel in New York condemned Tuesday’s attack on a rabbi who was making his way to synagogue in Queens.

“The fact this happened on International Holocaust Remembrance Day makes it even more disturbing and shows the consequences of dangerous rhetoric and incitement," it said.

Consul General Ambassador Ofir Akunis added, “Anti-Israel policies that legitimize and support the BDS movement are dangerous and lead to a rise in antisemitism. As we have repeatedly warned, they risk fueling this kind of violence. Elected officials must unequivocally condemn this disturbing trend, adopt policies that combat incitement, and ensure the safety and security of Jewish communities across the city."

Akunis continued, “We say ‘Never Again.’ Yet Jews are still being attacked in New York and around the world. Remembrance means nothing if we ignore antisemitism today."

Police arrested a 32-year-old suspect in Tuesday’s attack, who allegedly said "f**k Jews" and then punched the rabbi in the face and chest, causing him to fall to the ground.

The suspect has been charged with assault in the third degree, assault in the third degree as a hate crime and aggravated harassment in the second degree. If convicted of the top charge, he faces 1 1/3 to 4 years in prison.

The attack was condemned by local leaders, including New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who said he was “horrified by the antisemitic assault on a rabbi in Forest Hills."

“On International Holocaust Remembrance Day, New Yorkers were confronted with a painful truth: antisemitism is not a thing of the past-it is a present danger that demands action from all of us. There is no place for antisemitism in our city. I stand in solidarity with Jewish New Yorkers and my administration is committed to rooting out this hatred," he added.

New York has seen a sharp uptick in incidents of antisemitism since October 7, 2023. Data released by the New York City Police Department on the day before the mayoral election in November, won by Mamdani who has come under fire for his anti-Israel views, revealed that Jews were the victims in 62% of all hate crimes reported last month, with 29 antisemitic incidents out of a total of 47.

On the very day that Mamdani was elected, swastikas were sprayed on the Magen David Yeshiva in Brooklyn.

Nearly two weeks after the election, antisemitic graffiti reading “F**k Jews" was found scrawled on a sidewalk in the Cobble Hill neighborhood of Brooklyn.