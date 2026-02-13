A 23-year-old man has been arraigned and released on $50,000 bail in connection with the alleged stabbing of a 35-year-old man near the Chabad-Lubavitch world headquarters in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York, JNS reported on Thursday.

The incident, which occurred in December, reportedly involved the attacker making antisemitic remarks before attacking the victim.

According to court records, the assailant allegedly declared, “I’m going to kill Jewish people," and added, “We wouldn’t be in this mess if the Holocaust had happened" before stabbing the victim in the chest. The victim, who was hospitalized after the attack, told the New York Post that his sweater likely saved his life.

The suspect faces 14 charges, including assault with intent to cause serious physical injury, menacing, criminal possession of a weapon, and aggravated harassment based on race or religion. Six of the charges are being prosecuted as hate crimes.

He pleaded not guilty at his initial court appearance. His next court date is scheduled for April.