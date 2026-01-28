The Hamas terror group continues violating the ceasefire, with terrorists continuing to threaten IDF troops in Gaza.

The IDF reported that on Tuesday, IDF troops operating in the southern Gaza Strip identified a terrorist who crossed the Yellow Line and approached the troops, posing an imminent threat to them.

Following the identification, and in order to remove the threat, guided by ground troops, the IAF eliminated the terrorist.

"IDF troops in the Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat," the IDF stressed.

On Saturday, IDF troops operating in the northern Gaza Strip identified several terrorists who crossed the Yellow Line, planted an explosive device in the area, and approached the troops, posing an immediate threat to them.

Following the identification, the IAF struck and eliminated the terrorists in order to remove the threat.

Last week , IDF troops operating east of the Yellow Line located and dismantled an underground tunnel route.

The route, which was approximately one kilometer long, was located in the area of the central camps, only a few hundreds of meters from the Israeli border. It contained weapons and three hideouts used by terrorists from the Hamas terrorist organization.

The operation was carried out by the Kfir Brigade combat team in cooperation with fighters from the Yahalom unit, under the command of the Gaza Division (143). The forces operated in the area for several weeks in order to clear the sector of threats.

This is one route among many. In recent weeks, additional tunnels have been exposed in the field along the “yellow line," which is under IDF control.