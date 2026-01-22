תיעוד מתוך המנהרה שאותרה דובר צה"ל

Troops from the Kfir Brigade, under the command of the Gaza Division, have been operating east of the Yellow Line in order to dismantle terrorist infrastructure.

During their activity, the troops, together with the Yahalom Unit, located and dismantled an underground tunnel route.

The route, which was approximately one kilometer long, was located in the area of the central camps, only a few hundreds of meters from the Israeli border.

The tunnel route contained weapons and three hideouts used by terrorists from the Hamas terrorist organization.

The operation was carried out by the Kfir Brigade combat team in cooperation with fighters from the Yahalom unit, under the command of the Gaza Division (143). The forces operated in the area for several weeks in order to clear the sector of threats.

This is one route among many. In recent weeks, additional tunnels have been exposed in the field along the “yellow line," which is under IDF control.