The Knesset Ethics Committee, chaired by MK Eliyahu Revivo (Likud), on Tuesday morning rejected a complaint submitted by the human-rights organization B’Tsalmo against MK Ayman Odeh (Hadash-Ta’al). The complaint was filed following Odeh’s call for an arms embargo on Israel.

The remarks in question were made at the Haaretz conference held in London in October 2024. During his speech, Odeh said, “Britain must uphold its promise to promote an immediate ceasefire by halting all military, economic, and diplomatic assistance to the war crimes of Netanyahu’s government."

He continued, “Not another penny should go to Netanyahu’s government, which seeks to resettle Gaza with Jews and annex the territories." Odeh also called on Britain to support a hostage release deal and recognize a Palestinian state, stating, “Britain must play a role in a prisoner-exchange agreement."

Odeh added, “Britain must also join the 146 countries that have already officially recognized the Palestinian state, and this must not be merely symbolic. It should be a step that advances us toward real negotiations that will finally yield a two-state solution based on democracy, equality, and justice."

Following the publication of Odeh’s remarks, B’Tsalmo CEO Shai Glick submitted a formal complaint to the Ethics Committee. Glick argued that calling for an arms embargo on Israel during wartime, particularly from a country like Britain, severely undermines Israel’s defensive capabilities and poses a real threat to the lives of IDF soldiers.

In response to the committee’s decision, Glick said on Tuesday, “This is a miserable, absurd, and dangerous decision." He added, “No one in the State of Israel, certainly not elected officials, has the freedom to harm Israel’s security and endanger IDF soldiers, especially at such a critical time for the country’s future. It is regrettable that the Ethics Committee chooses not to fulfill its role and instead protects those who endanger our children."

Odeh, despite being an elected member of the Knesset, has made countless anti-Israel statements, including comparisons between Israeli hostages and Hamas terrorists.

In one incident, Odeh called on young Arabs not to enlist in the "occupation army". Following backlash, he claimed his remarks were mistranslated.