MKs Ayman Odeh and Ofer Cassif of the far-left Hadash party were removed from the Knesset plenum this afternoon (Monday) after they disrupted US President Donald Trump's speech to the Knesset.

The MKs held up signs saying, "Recognize Palestine" and shouted "terrorist" during the American President's address.

The disruption occurred as Trump was praising his special envoy, Steve Witkoff.

Both disruptors were quickly ordered removed from the plenary. Their removal by Knesset security was met with cheers from other MKs.

President Trump remarked after they were removed: "That was very efficient." He then continued with his speech.

Following their removal from the plenary, MK Odeh wrote on X that he "raised the most basic demand, a demand that the entire international community agrees upon: To recognize a Palestinian state."

MK Cassif stated that he "didn't come to disturb, but to demand justice."