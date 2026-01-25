Ra’am chairman Mansour Abbas and Hadash chairman Ayman Odeh have expressed full support for the preliminary agreement signed between the Arab parties ahead of re-establishing the Joint List for the upcoming elections.

In an interview with Al-Quds Al-Arabi, Abbas stated that the agreement is a response to the current political situation, based on internal understanding rather than external pressure. He added that the slate will unite the four main parties - Ra’am, Hadash, Ta’al, and Balad - and will operate with a spirit of pluralism and responsibility. The goal is to strengthen the political influence of the Arab public. Abbas emphasized that unity is crucial for achieving meaningful objectives and expressed hope for the establishment of a “government of change" following the elections.

MK Odeh underscored the importance of increasing voter turnout within the Arab community. He argued that this is the primary way to prevent the continuation of right-wing rule and to elevate the standing of Arab citizens. Odeh further stated that core policy guidelines must be developed on key issues such as combating crime, ensuring equal rights, and ending discrimination. Disputed matters will be addressed after the elections.

Both leaders have called on the public to participate in a demonstration in Tel Aviv this Saturday to protest the government’s failure to address crime in the Arab sector. They stressed that “the biggest demonstration" will take place on Election Day, through a high voter turnout aimed at driving political change.