MK Ayman Odeh (Hadash-Ta'al) spoke today about the release of the three hostages from Hamas captivity and compared them to the terrorists being released as part of the agreement.

"I am happy about the release of the hostages and prisoners. Both peoples must be freed from the yoke of the occupation. We were all born free," Odeh wrote on X.

Yisrael Beytenu Chairman, Avigdor Liberman, responded to the tweet and wrote: "Ayman Odeh once again proves that he is the Hamas spokesman in the Knesset. Anyone who compares our hostages to murderous terrorists should be sent to Gaza to be with them."