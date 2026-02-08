MK Ayman Odeh (Hadash) on Sunday warned that protests against the government’s policy in dealing with crime in the Arab sector are expected to intensify, calling for disruptions to daily life as a central protest measure.

Speaking during the "Day of Disruption" declared by the High Follow-Up Committee for Arab Citizens of Israel, Odeh stressed that the Arab leadership bears responsibility for leading the struggle - and that the way forward is through escalation.

"If our children’s lives are not normal, then the life of the country should not be normal either," he said.

According to Odeh, a three-day general strike will take place in early April, during which all Arab workers in the public sector will stop working - including doctors, truck and bus drivers, construction workers, and others.

Odeh added that contacts are being held with the Histadrut, the Israel Medical Association, and additional bodies in order to ensure that participants in the strike will not be harmed or dismissed as a result of taking part in the protest.

He said the central goal of the protest is to force the government to adopt an effective action plan to eradicate the wave of crime and violence in Arab society.