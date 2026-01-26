Yair Golan, chairman of The Democrats party, expressed reservations on Sunday evening about the broad political-union initiative led by Gadi Eisenkot.

In an interview with Channel 12 News, Golan stated that while any effort to unite parties within the center bloc is welcome, such moves must be evaluated from the perspective of voters, not just politicians.

“I think we should welcome any attempt to unite parties," Golan began. “We need to build a winning political force. I believe the most natural unification should be viewed through the eyes of the voters."

He further emphasized that Israel’s democratic-liberal public needs one clear, unified party. “The democratic-liberal camp deserves a single, united party. I think the most natural connection is between myself, Lapid, and Eisenkot."

Regarding Naftali Bennett, Golan argued that Bennett’s central role should focus on attracting right-wing voters. “Bennett should be given the main task ahead of him - bringing votes from the right."