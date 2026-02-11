After Meretz threatened that changes to its alliance agreement with the Labor party could lead to the dissolution of the partnership, it is expected that the party leader, Yair Golan, will choose to maintain the agreement signed with Meretz and will not attempt to alter its terms.

The Labor and Meretz parties merged in June 2024, and now run under the name "Democrats." The joint party is headed by Labor MK Yair Golan.

According to Kan News, Golan has been working in recent weeks to change the agreement with Meretz regarding reserved spots for the parties' MKs, which was signed when the parties merged.

Golan sought to downgrade Meretz's reserved positions on the party's list for the upcoming elections. However, Meretz warned that any such change would harm the partnership and lead to the dissolution of the merger.

The Democrats understood Meretz's statement as a threat to run separately in the upcoming elections. Several party members expressed opposition to changes in the agreement. Currently, the assessment within the Democrats party is that Golan will have to honor the agreement and will be forced to leave it as is.