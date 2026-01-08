"The Democrats" party chairman, Yair Golan, addressed the "Democracy Conference at Tel Aviv Academic College and discussed what he called past mistakes during the Oslo Accords and Gaza disengagement.

"After October 7th, there can't be a Palestinian state so quickly, and the mistakes made with Oslo and the disengagement can't be repeated," Golan stated.

He added that "the principle of parting ways with the Palestinians was correct, but the execution was not. We handed responsibility over to the Palestinians too soon, and we must not repeat this mistake."

Golan also discussed the leak of documents by Prime Minister's Office staff to the Bild newspaper and Qatargate: "This is the scandal with the most severe potential in Israeli history. We have become numb. I want to know if the Prime Minister was involved and why he didn't fire the aides the moment the scandal was discovered."

Asked if he would be willing to sit with the haredi parties in the government, he answered: "I rule out anything I see as a substantial threat to the very existence of democracy. In my opinion, Netanyahu is a clear and substantial threat. He is corrupt to his core. I would not sit with him."

Regarding Channel 14, which he had promised to close if he were a member of the government, he said it is "a channel that systematically incites against hostages' families during the war. This is a propaganda channel, and propaganda is dangerous.