MK Yair Golan, who chairs the Democrats party, declared on Monday morning that if his party comes to power, it will not allocate budgets to Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria.

In an interview with Galei Zahal, Golan said, "If we are in power, we won’t transfer money to the settlements - it’s time to establish a new set of priorities for the State of Israel."

Last month, Golan stated that “after October 7, a Palestinian state cannot be established so quickly, and we must not repeat the mistakes made in Oslo and the Disengagement."

Speaking at the "Democracy Conference," he added: “The principle of separation from the Palestinians was correct, but the implementation was flawed. We transferred responsibility to the Palestinians too early, and that mistake must not be repeated."

Regarding the right-wing Channel 14, which he previously vowed to shut down if he joins the next government, Golan claimed it is "a channel that systematically incites against the families of the hostages during wartime. This is a propaganda outlet, and propaganda is dangerous."