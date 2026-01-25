Officials in Jerusalem have expressed anger toward US special envoy Steve Witkoff, who is pressuring Israel to open the Rafah crossing before the return of the final hostage, Ran Gvili.

An Israeli official, speaking on condition of anonymity, sharply criticized Witkoff in a conversation with Ynet: “Witkoff pushed to bring our major rival, Turkey, to the border. The clock is ticking backward toward a confrontation with Turkey, which would pose a real danger to our security."

Kan 11 News reported that Israeli officials were caught off guard by the announcement regarding the opening of the Rafah crossing and intend to demand explanations from envoys Witkoff and Jared Kushner. The Security Cabinet is scheduled to convene on Sunday, where it is expected to approve the crossing’s opening and discuss recent developments in Iran.

The visit by Witkoff and Kushner - who landed in Israel on Saturday - was not planned in advance. It was arranged at the request of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following the announcement of the crossing’s opening as part of President Trump’s launch of the “Board of Peace."

During their visit, Witkoff and Kushner are holding discussions with Netanyahu on the opening of the Rafah crossing, ahead of the expected return of the last remaining hostage, Ran Gvili. Gvili’s family issued a statement on Saturday night: “President Trump himself stated this week in Davos that Hamas knows exactly where our son is being held."

“Given this knowledge, we urge that pressure be directed where it belongs: on Hamas, to fulfill its obligations under the agreement. Hamas is deceiving the international community and refusing to return our son - the last remaining hostage - in clear violation of the agreement it signed."

“We ask that the Prime Minister of Israel make clear to the respected American envoys that anyone who truly seeks to advance the rehabilitation of Gaza and peace in the Middle East must, first and foremost, bring Rani home."