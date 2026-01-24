The family of Ran Gvili, the last Israeli hostage held in Gaza, issued a statement following the arrival of US Ambassador Steve Witkoff and special envoy Jared Kushner in Israel.

The US envoys are reportedly in Israel for the purpose of pressuring Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to open the Rafah crossing prior to the return of Ran Gvili, despite previous commitments on the matter.

"President Trump himself stated this week in Davos that Hamas knows exactly where our son is being held," the statement read.

"Given this knowledge, we urge that pressure be directed where it belongs: on Hamas to fulfill its obligations under the agreement. Hamas is deceiving the international community and refusing to return our son, the last remaining hostage, in what constitutes a clear violation of the agreement it signed.

"We ask that the Prime Minister of Israel make clear to the respected American envoys that anyone who truly seeks to advance the rehabilitation of Gaza and peace in the Middle East must first and foremost bring Rani home."