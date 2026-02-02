US envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi are expected to meet on Friday in Istanbul to discuss a possible nuclear agreement, according to sources cited by Axios.

One source familiar with the preparations said the meeting represents the most likely scenario at this stage, while stressing that plans have not been finalized. If it takes place, it would mark the first direct contact between US and Iranian officials since negotiations collapsed and a 12-day war erupted last June.

The anticipated talks come amid an expanded US military presence in the Gulf and as President Trump has reiterated that a rapid diplomatic agreement is the only alternative to military confrontation.

According to the report, the potential meeting follows recent diplomatic efforts by Turkey, Egypt, and Qatar. On Monday, the foreign ministers of Turkey and Egypt again spoke with Araghchi regarding the initiative. Iranian state media also reported that President Masoud Pezeshkian instructed officials to resume talks with the Trump administration.

In remarks delivered Monday, Araghchi said Iran was prepared to pursue diplomacy, but rejected negotiations conducted under pressure or threats.

Axios noted that a significant gap remains between the US demand that any agreement address Iran’s nuclear program, missile development, and regional activities, and Tehran’s position that discussions be limited to the nuclear issue.

Witkoff is also expected to visit Israel early next week, where he is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Israeli leader’s request, as well as IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, according to an Israeli official cited in the report. Following additional diplomatic meetings in Abu Dhabi, Witkoff is expected to travel on to Turkey for the talks with Araghchi.