US President Donald Trump addressed the situation in the Middle East during a Cabinet meeting today (Thursday), including the return of the remains of Ran Gvili, who was the last remaining hostage in Gaza.

"We have peace in the Middle East now. Just a couple of little minor flames that we put out very easily. And very importantly, we got our last hostage back, which is incredible," Trump stated.

"We did something which nobody said could be done, and I will tell you: Hamas was a big factor in getting all of the hostages back. We were not happy with them and they had to bring them back. They found the dead hostages, the bodies of hostages. Those parents wanted their sons back," he said. "They wanted their sons back as much as people that had living hostages, that we got them back too."

Trump added: "I always said getting those last 20 back was going to be very tough. We got them back, and we got all of the bodies back also, which to those parents was just as important as getting back the son that was living."

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff told the President: "Your policy of peace through strength, that's what delivered them home. Without that pressure, it never happens."

He also stated that Hamas would disarm "because they have no choice."

Trump agreed, saying: "And now we want to get Hamas [with] no guns. There's a good chance we're going to get there. A lot of people said they'd never disarm. It looks like they're going to disarm."