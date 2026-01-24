The second victim of Thursday's road crash near Afula has been named as Ayelet Granit.

Granit was a therapeutic horseback riding instructor in her 40s, and a resident of Moshav Merhavia. She was killed alongside Barak Bar, a 22-year-old who recently completed his service with the Border Police, after the two exited their vehicle to offer assistance to victims of a different road accident.

Ayelet was born and raised in Hadera, served in the IDF as a sports instructor, and at one point lived for a period of time in the United States.

Gazit Farm, where Ayelet had previously worked as an instructor, responded: “Ayelet worked with us in the past and was a devoted instructor and an excellent employee. The children loved her very much, bonded with her, and she knew how to approach them with sensitivity, patience, and a smile. She was responsible, professional, and gave of herself wholeheartedly in every lesson."

"When she left the farm last June, we were very saddened, because it was clear to all of us how meaningful she was to the children and how much she was part of the heart of this place. The news of her death in a traffic accident is painful and shocking. We share in the family’s sorrow and embrace them. May her memory be blessed."

Initial findings from the accident investigation indicate that members of Bar’s family noticed a traffic accident on the side of the road while on their way to Afula and approached to assist the injured. According to the findings, a third vehicle that arrived at the scene struck them as they were standing on the roadside. Granit was also killed while attempting to help.

In addition to the two fatalities, four people were injured in the incident, including two members of Bar’s family who were seriously and moderately wounded.