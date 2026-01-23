זירת התאונה הקשה בכביש 65 תיעוד מבצעי מד"א

A fatal accident occurred on Thursday evening on Highway 65, near the Sargel Junction in northern Israel.

The crash involved several vehicles. A man in his 30s was critically injured and, despite resuscitation efforts by Magen David Adom medics and paramedics, was pronounced dead at the scene. Four additional people were injured and evacuated to HaEmek Hospital in Afula.

Among the injured were: a woman in her 40s, in critical condition with multi-system trauma, who was evacuated while undergoing CPR; a 25-year-old man in serious but stable condition, fully conscious, suffering a head injury; a 54-year-old man in moderate condition with limb injuries; and another person who was lightly injured.

Police said traffic investigators have launched an inquiry into the circumstances of the crash, and officers are directing traffic at the scene.

Later, a separate accident occurred involving three private vehicles on Highway 4 southbound, near the Holot Interchange.

Seven people were injured in that crash, including a 25-year-old man in serious condition, two men in their 20s in moderate condition with head injuries, and four others with light injuries.

Magen David Adom teams treated the wounded and evacuated them to Wolfson Hospital in Holon and Kaplan Hospital in Rehovot.