Approximately 30 people were injured Thursday morning in two traffic accidents that occurred in southern Israel within minutes of each other.

In one accident, a bus overturned near Mitzpe Ramon, and in the other, a car and a bus collided on Route 25 near Moshav Nevatim.

Magen David Adom (MDA) reported that in the accident where the bus overturned, two people were moderately injured and 15 others were lightly injured.

An IDF spokesman stated: "A civilian bus carrying IDF soldiers in southern Israel overturned. An IDF soldier was moderately injured and a number of other soldiers were lightly injured."

In the accident near Nevatim, 11 people were injured, including a 29-year-old woman in moderate condition who suffered injuries to her back and limbs, and 10 others who were lightly injured.