A bus crashed into a Ramat Gan store Friday morning, injuring 10 people, including one critically.

The bus veered out of its lane for a reason which is not yet clear, and crashed into a store located on the ground floor of a residential building on the city's Kiryat Bialik Street.

As a result of the crash, a woman of about 30 was critically injured. Magen David Adom (MDA) personnel called to the scene found the woman suffering very serious injuries and provided her with lifesaving medical treatment, after which they evacuated her to Tel Aviv's Ichilov Hospital.

First responders Haim Bergman, Moshe Adler, and Leiby Weiss reported: "We found a pedestrian, a woman of about 30, unconscious and suffering multi-system injuries after being hit by a bus that drove onto the sidewalk and rammed into a building."

"We provided her with initial medical treatment, including stopping life-threatening bleeding, bandaging, and fixation, and she was evacuated in critical condition for treatment at the trauma room in Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv."