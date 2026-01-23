Barak Bar, a 22-year-old from Afula who recently completed his service with the Border Police, has been identified as one of the two victims of a deadly Thursday night traffic accident.

Bar was killed after he went with his family to offer assistance to the victims of a previous accident at the scene.

Following his arrival at the scene, Bar was hit by a passing vehicle, and his death was declared at the scene.

Bar's father, Rahav Bar, was also injured is currently hospitalized in moderate condition; his sister's boyfriend suffered severe injuries and was admittes to a different hospital.

An additional woman injured in the accident was declared dead at the hospital, two others were severely injured, and three others were lightly injured and have since been released home.

Israel Police said traffic investigators are examining the circumstances of the accident.