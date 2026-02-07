Two haredi youths, ages 20 and 17, were lightly injured on Friday in a traffic accident in Ukraine while on their way to the grave of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov in Uman.

The youths were traveling in a shuttle vehicle with five additional passengers when the vehicle veered off the road and fell into a ravine in the Chernivtsi area. A local ambulance crew arrived at the scene and provided initial treatment to the two injured youths.

With the assistance of Chabad-Lubavitch emissaries from the area, the group continued on to Uman, where they turned to United Hatzalah's international team for further medical care.

Naftali Farkash, a United Hatzalah medic in Uman, said that one of the youths suffered head injuries, while the other sustained injuries to his limbs. The remaining passengers were not injured.

United Hatzalah Ukraine noted that most of the passengers in the vehicle did not have medical insurance, and warned: “It is important not to travel to Ukraine or abroad without medical insurance - note that insurance can only be purchased before leaving the country."