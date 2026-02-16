A total of 459 people were killed in traffic accidents in 2025, making it the deadliest year in two decades, according to data from the Or Yarok (Green Light) organization based on Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) figures.

In total, around 13,261 people were injured in traffic accidents in 2025, with 7,118 of them injured on urban roads-53.6% of all casualties. 170 of the fatalities were on urban roads, accounting for 37% of the total fatalities - more than one in every three deaths.

In Tel Aviv-Yafo, approximately 734 people were injured in traffic accidents in 2025, of whom 190 were seriously injured and 20 were killed-compared to 13 fatalities in 2024. In the past decade (2016-2025), 13,408 people were injured in the city, with 165 fatalities and 1,998 serious injuries.

In Jerusalem, 589 people were injured, including 160 seriously, and 16 were killed-six fewer than in 2024. In the past decade, 12,749 people were injured in the city, with 144 fatalities and 1,894 serious injuries.

In Haifa, 596 people were injured, including 76 seriously, and 9 were killed -two more than the previous year. In Petah Tikva, 398 people were injured, 65 seriously, and 11 were killed. In Be'er Sheva, 391 people were injured, including 45 seriously and 5 who were killed.

In Ashdod, 350 people were injured, including 46 seriously, and 8 were killed-six more than in 2024. In Netanya, 286 people were injured, 42 seriously, and 8 were killed-an increase of six fatalities compared to the previous year.

In Ashkelon, 211 people were injured, including 44 seriously, and 6 were killed. In Holon, 210 people were injured, including 42 seriously, and 2 were killed. In Kfar Saba, 150 people were injured, including 22 seriously, and 3 were killed.

According to the data, 2025 is the year with the highest number of fatalities since 2006. The number of fatalities is 86 higher than the annual average of the past decade, which stood at 369 fatalities-a 23% increase.

Traffic accidents also impose a heavy economic toll, estimated at about 20 billion shekels annually on the Israeli economy, alongside the heavy human cost of hundreds of fatalities and tens of thousands of injuries each year.

Attorney Yaniv Yaakov, CEO of the Or Yarok organization, said: "The failure of the Ministry of Transportation and Road Safety in combating road fatalities proves that the Israeli government has simply given up. The State of Israel is operating without a multi-year national plan, and this is the result. Years of budget cuts and governmental indifference have led us to a difficult reality, and the situation requires local authorities to step in, just like during the COVID-19 period."

"Mayors and city councils must take responsibility and improve road safety in their municipalities. Identifying vulnerable points, improving infrastructure, strengthening municipal enforcement, and raising awareness are essential steps that must be taken as soon as possible to reduce the high number of casualties and fatalities in traffic accidents in cities. Unfortunately, 2026 could be like the previous year if the Ministry of Transportation and Road Safety does not wake up and approve the multi-year national plan that is on the Minister’s desk and desperately waiting for approval."