The deputy attorney general, Efrat Greenbaum, has decided to file an indictment against a former bodyguard to the Prime Minister over his alleged role in a fatal traffic accident in Mexico in 2015, in which Tal Nahum was killed.

According to Kan, the crash involved two security officers from the ISA VIP protection unit, who were traveling in Mexico while on private leave. Nahum, who was acquainted with the two officers through her work at the Prime Minister's Office, joined them for the drive. The indictment alleges that one of the officers was driving at more than 100 kilometers per hour when the vehicle struck a bus that had stopped in the left lane.

Nahum sustained severe injuries to her upper body and later died of her wounds. Another woman who was in the car was also injured, as were the two officers involved in the incident.

The decision to indict is considered highly unusual, coming some 11 years after the crash. According to the report, officials within the prosecution had previously voiced concerns about pursuing charges because of the long passage of time and the potential impact on evidence and the ability to conduct a fair trial.

The prosecution’s list of witnesses includes Mexican police officers and medical personnel. It remains unclear whether they will be brought to Israel to testify or whether their testimony will be collected through other means. Members of Nahum’s family are also expected to testify.

Defense attorneys Amit Hadad and Eli Peri, who represent the defendant, criticized the decision, saying, “This is an indictment that should not have been filed. What we have to say on the matter will be said in court."