Israel's government is working to enact legislation to increase the severity of punishments for traffic violations.

Seven children have died on Israel's roads since January 1, 2026.

Now, the Ministerial Committee for Legislation has approved sweeping increases in fines and penalty points for offenses such as mobile phone use while driving, speeding, and failure to yield.

The approval marks a key stage toward legislative changes expected to take effect after the legislative process is completed.

The emerging plan focuses on the “seven deadly sins" of Israeli drivers: use of a mobile phone while driving, running a red light, excessive speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, overtaking another vehicle while crossing a solid dividing line, driving while disqualified, and driving without a license. Ministers are discussing imposing heavy fines of up to NIS 10,000, alongside expanding police authority to immediately confiscate vehicles administratively at the scene.

According to Channel 12 News, drivers caught using a mobile phone while driving, running a red light, or driving at excessive speed will face a fine of 5,000 shekels and 10 penalty points. For a repeat offense, the fine will rise to 10,000 shekels, and on a third offense the vehicle will be confiscated and the driver summoned to court.

Additional offenses will also see significant increases. Crossing a solid dividing line or driving on the shoulder will result in a 5,000-shekel fine and 10 points. Failure to yield to a pedestrian will carry a fine of 3,000 shekels for a first offense and 6,000 shekels for a second, along with mandatory penalty points.

The government says the tougher measures are based on risk data showing a direct link between these violations and serious, often fatal accidents. According to figures presented, excessive speed is a major factor in about one-third of deadly accidents, failure to yield accounts for 19 percent, and running red lights for an additional 11 percent.

Following the committee’s approval, the proposed legislative amendments are expected to advance in the Knesset. Enforcement authorities hope that the combination of steep fines, accumulated points, and vehicle impoundment will deter drivers and lead to a reduction in road accidents and casualties.