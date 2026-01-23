Amid the rise in crime in Arab society, more and more Arab citizens are choosing to leave the communities where they grew up and move to Jewish cities, Kan News reported.

This phenomenon is being observed in cities such as Afula, Nof Hagalil, Kfar Vradim, and Karmiel.

Eran Singer from Kan News spoke with some of those who made the move. One of them, a mother of three named Khitham, moved from her village to the city of Karmiel in hopes of providing her children with a safer life. She told Singer that the move was not easy, but explained that the sense of security ultimately tipped the balance.

Earlier this month, Sharif Mufak Hadid, about 30 years old from Daliyat al-Carmel, was shot dead near the Ein Tut Interchange. It is suspected that the shooting occurred following a confrontation between drivers on Highway 6.

The incident began between the areas of Iron and Ein Tut. It is suspected that a young man who felt threatened opened fire at Hadid, who was critically injured but continued driving north until reaching the Yagur Interchange, where he was met by a Magen David Adom (MDA) team.

Just days earlier, three men, all of them approximately 50 years old, were critically injured Wednesday morning in a shooting incident in Shfar'am. The three were declared dead shortly thereafter, and the incident was declared criminal in nature.

As of January 9, according to authorities' data, 13 people from the Arab community had been murdered by other Arabs since January 1, 2026.