Three men, all of them approximately 50 years old, were critically injured Wednesday morning in a shooting incident in Shfar'am.

The three were declared dead shortly thereafter.

The incident is believed to be criminal in nature.

Magen David Adom (MDA) EMT Bilal Khatib and paramedic Fadi Tanturi said: "We received a report about three men injured in a violent incident. We arrived at the scene with large forces and saw three men lying unconscious, without a pulse and not breathing, and suffering gunshot wounds to their bodies. We performed medical examinations and were forced to pronounce them dead at the scene."

Israel Police said: "Police officers were dispatched to the scene, began searching for suspects involved in the shooting, and opened an investigation into the circumstances of the incident. The incident is criminal in nature."