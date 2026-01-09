Sharif Mufak Hadid, about 30 years old from Daliyat al-Carmel, was shot dead Thursday evening near the Ein Tut Interchange.

It is suspected that the shooting occurred following a confrontation between drivers on Highway 6.

The incident began between the areas of Iron and Ein Tut. It is suspected that a young man who felt threatened opened fire at Hadid, who was critically injured but continued driving north until reaching the Yagur Interchange, where he was met by a Magen David Adom (MDA) team.

MDA personnel called to the scene began performing life-saving measures on Hadid, who suffered severe gunshot wounds. He was evacuated to Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa while undergoing medical treatment, but doctors at the hospital were forced to declare his death.

The suspect in the shooting, who was apparently lightly injured by glass during the confrontation, told police investigators that he opened fire from his weapon after feeling threatened. He was detained for questioning.

The IDF stated, "Yesterday evening (Thursday), a report was received regarding gunfire in the Iron area. Following an initial review, it appears that an off-duty IDF soldier was involved in the incident."

"As a result, a joint investigation has been launched by the Military Police Criminal Investigation Division and the Israel Police."

Paramedic Ahmed Zaidan and EMT Netanel Levy reported: "We met a private car, and inside was a man unconscious, without a pulse and not breathing, with serious injuries to his body. We provided him with life-saving medical treatment, including prolonged resuscitation efforts, and evacuated him to the hospital in critical condition."

According to authorities' data, since the beginning of January 2026 - within just eight days - 13 people from the Arab community have been murdered.