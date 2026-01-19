The State Prosecutor’s Office on Monday filed an indictment with the Central District Court in Lod against two defendants, for committing acts of terrorism including arson, shooting at a residential area, and additional offenses following police activity.

The suspects have been named as Israeli citizens Modi Ganim, 20, and Khalaf Abu Janam, 21, from Ramle.

According to the indictment, Ganim obtained an IDF fragmentation grenade and a handgun and hid them in a residential complex in Ramle where his grandfather lives. This was allegedly done in preparation for carrying out violent crimes.

The indictment also revealed that during an incident in which police officers were allegedly attacked by members of their family, the defendants expressed hostility toward Israel Police, claiming it was harassing the Abu Janam family.

At that time, the two allegedly conspired to carry out acts of terror, including setting fire to Jewish-owned vehicles on a street in Ramle where they knew Jews lived, as well as firing at residential buildings.

In December, the defendants carried out the plan. Ganim set fire to three vehicles, and the flames spread and ignited an additional vehicle. At the same time, the defendants fired a handgun, with Ganim shooting at a residential building until the magazine was emptied. One of the bullets penetrated the kitchen of an apartment in the building.

The indictment added that later, following the issuance of traffic tickets to members of the Abu Janam family, the defendants decided to throw a pipe bomb at a road where police vehicles were parked. They watched TikTok videos on how to make explosive devices, purchased components, and manufactured two pipe bombs. One was thrown into an open area near the Jawarish neighborhood but did not explode. In another incident, the second device was thrown toward a road, exploded shortly afterward, and the defendants fled the scene.

Additionally, it is alleged that in another incident, Ganim removed the fragmentation grenade from its hiding place, went to a street in Ramle where Jews live, and threw the grenade toward a vehicle in a parking lot. The grenade failed to explode due to a malfunction.

The investigation was conducted by the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) and the Israel Police. The defendants are charged with three counts of offenses committed jointly, including terrorist acts of arson, terrorist acts of shooting at a residential area, carrying and transporting weapons, manufacturing weapons, attempted damage using an explosive substance, and additional offenses.

The prosecution has requested that the court order the defendants’ detention until the conclusion of legal proceedings, stating that the scope of the acts, their motive, and the danger they pose demonstrate a high level of risk.