A violent mass brawl erupted Sunday afternoon near a construction site in the southern city of Ofakim, leaving residents shaken.

The incident, documented by passersby, included reckless driving by several vehicles, rock-throwing, and the use of work tools as weapons.

Videos circulated on social media show pickup trucks racing wildly through the city’s streets, while men hurl rocks at one another.

In the footage, one of the participants can be seen wielding a chainsaw and using it during the fight.

A local woman resident who filmed the incident is heard shouting in panic: “They’ve started an intifada here, pickup trucks are coming from afar. Oh my God, they came with a chainsaw."

Police officers from the Ofakim station who were called to the scene managed to bring the incident under control and detained six suspects for questioning.

The police investigation indicates that the violence stemmed from a dispute between families from the Bedouin town of Aroa'r, who chose to settle their scores in the heart of the built-up area of Ofakim.

Following the initial investigation, two of the suspects were arrested. Police said they will be brought Monday before the Be’er Sheva Magistrate’s Court, where a request will be made to extend their detention.